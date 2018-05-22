CRICKET: Ireland Women’s squad named for summer encounters

Cricket Ireland have announced the final squads for the women’s international cricket matches this summer.

They have also named the final 14 players who will head to the Women’s World T20 Qualifier tournament in the Netherlands in July.

Ireland Women’s team, currently ranked 10th in the world, will host a series of major internationals in Dublin against New Zealand and Bangladesh in what is set to be one of the biggest summers for women’s cricket in Ireland.

The White Ferns (New Zealand Women’s team) will be led by all-rounder Suzie Bates, currently ranked the world’s second-best batter in both the T20 and ODI formats of the game.

The squad also features Leigh Kasperek who has been touted as one of the best spin bowlers in women’s cricket.

The Bangladesh side, which last toured Ireland in 2016, will be led by fast-medium bowler Jahanara Alam, who made her international debut against Ireland back in 2011.

Aaron Hamilton, National Women’s Head Coach and Performance Pathway Manager, said: “The upcoming New Zealand and Bangladesh games will really let us put a marker down.

“We had a good, albeit rain-affected, tour of Zimbabwe in February and there have certainly been some eye-catching performances in the Toyota Super 3’s competition to date.

“The selectors have continued with their policy of bringing new talent through, but ensuring the more experienced players are still on hand to provide support and advice.”

“The White Ferns are in ominous form and will be a force to be reckoned with – but, as a coach, that’s the level and standard you want your team playing against.

“To take on one of the world’s best teams is a test of skill and character and will push this team on to better things.”

0, Ireland Women’s national captain, said: “It’s a big year for women’s cricket in Ireland, and one which the women’s senior squad are relishing.

There is nothing better than taking on some of the world’s best teams in front of home supporters.

“The White Ferns and the Bangladeshis provide contrasting challenges for us, but with the blend of youth and experience which have been selected across these squads.

“We should be in a good position ahead of the all-important Women’s World T20 Qualifier tournament in July and we are looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead,” she said.