CRICKET: Positives for Ireland despite weather woes against Somerset

Ireland’s preparations for its historic first Test Match provided a valuable opportunity for the squad to begin its transition from 50-over cricket to red-ball cricket - despite a frustrating climax to the match against Somerset.

Play was abandoned without play due to inclement weather on the last day on the four-day match but it served to offer vital insight for coaching staff, alongside other benefits.

“Obviously getting game time before the Test Match in May is very important to the squad, it was unfortunate that a lot of playing time was lost here in Taunton due to poor weather,” said senior men’s head coach Graham Ford. “For the team and coaching staff it was still a valuable outing.

“We knew that switching from 50-over mode to Test match mode was not going to be easy, however, the match provided us with a clearer indication of a number of areas we need to work very hard on.

“We’re 30-plus days out from the start of the Test Match and we now look forward to hopefully improved weather conditions between now and May 11 to allow the lads some decent outdoor preparation during the Test build-up.

“This will provide us the time to make improvements in our Test match skills and disciplines.”

Work began this week on turning Malahide into a Test venue.