CRICKET: Wins for Waringstown and CSNI in Twenty20 Cup

There were wins for holders Waringstown and CSNI in last night’s group games in the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup.

Waringstown, who badly needed a victory after a defeat to Instonians, saw off a plucky challenge from Armagh at The Lawn. The villagers limped to 143-3 batting first and the classy Shadley van Schalkwyk gave them some anxious moments with 61 before Armagh closed on 100 for eight.

Marc Ellison (44 no) and Morgan Topping (35 no) combined to help CSNI to an eight-wicket win over Instonians. The visitors were dismissed for 100 with Shane Getkate top scoring with 32

At Stormont, CSNI beat Instonians by eight wickets. Instonians 100, 19.4 overs (S Getkate 32, B Adair 2-12, A Wright 2-22, A Malan 2-23, M Foster 2-25). CSNI 101-2, 18.2 overs (M Ellison 44 no, M Topping 35 no). At The Lawn, Waringstown beat Armagh by 43 runs. Waringstown 143-3 (L Nelson 40, J McCollum 35 no, A Dennison 31, J Hall 30, A Whitcroft 2-21). Armagh 100-8 (S van Schalkwyk 61, L Nelson 3-8, P Eaglestone 2-25).