CSNI suffer cup defeat

CSNI’s hopes of All-Ireland glory will be put on hold for another year as Clontarf completed a seven wicket win at Castle Avenue yesterday.

A half century from Andrew Poynter helped his side book their semi-final berth in the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup.

Poynter hit 53 off 29 balls – hitting five fours and four sixes in the process.

It was a tough day for the Civil Service bowlers as the Dublin outfit cruised across the line with 23.3 overs to spare.

Poynter was supported by ex-Waringstown overseas professional, Obus Pienaar, who hit 22 off 28 balls, including four boundaries.

CSNI used six bowlers who all faced the onslaught from a strong Clontarf side.

Andrew Cowden took two of the three wickets in the Clontarf innings, with Andre Malan claiming the other.

Earlier in the day, Marc Ellison may have rued his decision to bat as his side found themselves in a little trouble on 68 for six.

Ellison managed to hit 21 before being caught behind off the bowling of Joe Morrissey. Aaron Wright (14) and Morgan Topping (47) were the only other two inside the top seven who were able to manage double-figure scores.

Malan – who hit an unbeaten century on Saturday – was out for a golden duck, having been bowled by Shariful Islam.

Despite losing regular wickets, Andrew Cowden was able to grind out runs to give his side a chance of setting a reasonable target.

A stay was needed and Cowden managed to stay at the crease for 102 minutes. In this time, he scored 44 off 87 balls – only finding the boundary four times.

He, alongside Topping, put on 65 runs together as the Belfast side set their hosts a target of 165 to win.

For the Clontarf bowlers, there were three wickets each for Sameer Dutt and Islam. Conor Kelly claimed two. Joe Morrissey and David Delaney shared two wickets on a green pitch.

Waringstown will be the only NCU side in the semi-final draw after their 133-run win at Pembroke. James Hall hit an unbeaten 175 and Adam Dennison – who was nursing an injury from Saturday – hit 107 at Sydney Parade.

Elsewhere, Strabane will be heading home happy following their victory over Phoenix Cricket Club at Phoenix Park and Merrion beat Leinster at Rathmines.

Although it wasn’t to be for CSNI on Sunday, they will have a shot at claiming silverware on Friday when they take on Waringstown at The Green in the final of the Gallagher Insurance Challenge Cup.

South African Malan spoke about his excitement ahead of the final: “I’m Looking forward to it. I haven’t been a part of it (before), but I’ve heard it’s really good.”

He also talked about his preparations for the game: “You don’t want to change too much, but the reality is that it’s a special game.

“Because it’s on a Friday, we will change our training a little bit.

“I won’t give too much away, but the basics will remain the same.”