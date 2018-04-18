DARTS: Daryl Gurney falls short in Rotterdam to Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney lost ground in the race for the Premier League play-offs after suffering a 7-4 defeat against World champion Rob Cross at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

It was Superchin’s first defeat in seven games but he nearly staged an unlikely comeback after losing the first five legs.

Cross hit 180 and 140 in the first leg before finding D8 to checkout.

Both had double trouble in the second leg, Cross missed one at tops then two at D10 but Gurney failed to punish missing a couple at D20 before Voltage eventually hit the D10 for a break of throw.

Cross hit his favourite D16 to checkout 107 to extend his lead to 3-0.

Gurney wired the bull for a 170 checkout in the fourth lead and the world champion pounced with a 119 finish on tops.

Scores of 171 and 115 helped Cross hold his throw in the fifth leg which he finished on D8.

Gurney hit his only 180 in leg six but Cross wired the bull for a 126 and a 6-0 lead, Superchin pinged D12 to open his account.

Gurney took out 120 on tops for a break of throw in the seventh leg.

Gurney missed the bull for 122 and Cross hit D14 to break back immediately.

Cross missed two match darts at D8 in the ninth leg and Gurney found tops for another break of throw.

The world champion missed another match dart at the bull in leg 10 and Gurney found two treble 20s and D9 for a 138 checkout to close the gap to two legs.

Gurney missed the bull to force a deciding leg and Cross took full advantage hitting D8 with last dart in hand to seal the victory and gain revenge for his defeat by Superchin in Belfast.

The defeat, coupled with Gary Anderson winning both his, means Gurney is now three points behind Michael Smith in the final play-off spot. Gurney faces former back-to-back World champion and two-time Premier winner Anderson.