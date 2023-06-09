​The top-flight newcomers have enjoyed success in cup competitions this season, progressing to the quarter-finals in both the Gallagher Challenge Cup and Irish National Cup, but a maiden Premier League victory has so far eluded them after five matches.

They’ve been in positive positions in previous matches without getting over the line, but with South African overseas player Kruger announcing himself in a big way over recent weeks and the likes of batsman Sam Gordon excelling, it feels they have made important strides.

Kruger scored 296 runs last weekend (114 against Woodvale on Saturday, 182 in victory over Burndennett the following day) and he will be looking to extend that purple patch when Derriaghy travel to Waringstown on Saturday.

Derriaghy will be looking for their first Robinson Services Premier League win against Waringstown this weekend

"We're not far away,” he said. “There are some games where small mistakes in the moment that cost us the game.

"It's not an excuse but as the saying goes 'catches win matches' and we've been dropping a few catches that have cost us games.

"There are small moments that we need to fix but it's nothing major. We can win games and I have no doubt in that."

Kruger also struck a crucial half-century in Derriaghy’s Challenge Cup victory at North Down and his Premier League strike-rate of 152.21 is the highest in the top-flight.

Only Ross Adair (17) has hit more sixes than Kruger (14) and that aggression could become a trademark of the summer.

"The way I'm scoring my runs is even more pleasing for me because it has all been in pressure situations where I've had to give myself a chance, but it has been good,” he added. "It (being aggressive) is my game and I want to play that way every game, but it's not going to be like that.

"We do lose early wickets sometimes so I have to turn down my strike-rate a bit and obviously pick it up. I do back myself to pick it up at the end when we have to go for it.

"That's my natural game taking it on and scoring as quickly as I can."

There is undoubted expectation on Kruger to perform on a weekly basis but rather than letting it impact his game like during previous spells as an overseas professional in England, the 28-year-old is embracing it.

"There's definitely pressure there because you get paid to do this,” he said. “I've been to England before so clubs expect you to score all the runs or take all the wickets so there's a bit of pressure on you.

"I was a bit younger when I went to England and that pressure impacted my game and I didn't score many runs. Now, I'm so used to it and there's not really that pressure.

"I tell the guys here not to call me pro because I'm just a member of the team.

"If you're going to call me pro the whole time it's going to put pressure on me - I don’t want special treatment.