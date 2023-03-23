Ireland's Mark Adair shows his frustration as Bangladesh claimed a dominant ODI series victory.

It was a format first for the Tigers, who have never before chased down a target without losing a wicket, and follows their record 183-run ODI win over the Irish in the opening game on Saturday.

Bangladesh also recorded their highest ODI total on Monday with 349-6 as Mushfiqur Rahim scored the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi batsman off 60 balls.

The one-sided contest saw Ireland skittled for just 101 as they were blown away by the home side’s seam attack. The top four were blown away inside 10 overs, with only Lorcan Tucker (28) and Curtis Campher (36) getting into double figures.

Hasan Mahmud shone with five for 32, with Taskin Ahmed’s three for 26 and Ebadot Hossain’s two for 29 ensuring the grip did not slip. Unusually for Bangladesh, only four overs of spin were required as the first innings folded in the 29th over.

The result was essentially assured but openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das made sure to get there in style. The pair piled on 102 in just under an hour’s play, leaving 221 deliveries unused.

Das finished with exactly 50 not out in 38 balls, with 40 of those coming in fours, while Tamim made a run-a-ball 41 bolstered by two sixes. That secured a 2-0 scoreline, with Bangladesh heavily fancied in the rain-abandoned middle fixture.

