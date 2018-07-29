Downpatrick claim victory in Lagan Valley Steels T20 Trophy Final

Outstanding bowling performances from Mark Yeates and Martin Gartland helped Downpatrick to victory in the Lagan Valley Steels T20 final at the Lawn.

Downpatrick beat Holywood by five wickets at The Lawn yesterday and it was a fine performance by Downpatrick as they never allowed Holywood to settle at any part of the game.

Both Yeates and Gartland claimed figures of three wickets for 18 runs off their four overs.

Holywood captain, Jordan Wilson would have been questioning his own decision to bat first as his side lost early wickets.

Yeates picked up his first wicket in his opening over as Paddy Beverland chipped the ball to Ross Boultwood at mid-off as he departed for a single as his side got off to very poor start.

Charles Beverland and new man Mark Adair looked to rebuild after the early wicket.

The pair struck a few boundaries before Yeates claimed his second – Jordan Wade with the catch.

Former North Down batsman Nathan Burns looked to come in and make a sizable contribution but could only manage four as Tye Pilon claimed his only wicket of the encounter.

At 29-3, Holywood were on the rocks as the Downpatrick bowlers kept it tight during the powerplay.

At the end of the powerplay, they were 33-3.

Having failed to capitalise on the fielding restrictions early on, batting didn’t get any easier as the field spread.

The Seapark outfit continued to lose wickets regularly as Gartland applied further pressure.

At 59 for eight, things weren’t looking promising, but Kyle Walsh and Ben James put on 24 runs together for the ninth wicket before the former played a Thomas Magowan ball onto his stumps.

One more run was added to the total before Holywood were all out for 84.

In pursuit of a small target, Downpatrick knew that they had to bat sensibly due to the lack of scoreboard pressure.

The key was to see off Mark Adair and consolidate on the steady start.

The scores were the same after the six over powerplay, but Downpatrick had lost one wicket less.

Wade and Ryan Smyth put on 27 together before the latter was stumped by James off the bowling of Andrew Haire.

The Boultwood brothers briefly joined each other out in the middle before Ross was caught on the deep mid-wicket boundary by Wilson following an athletic boundary save by Adair.

Boultwood and Dale Mullan were able to see their side over the line to claim victory.

This is Downpatrick’s third success in the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Trophy in the competitions seventh staging.

Both sides will turn their attention back to the league next weekend as they are on the road.

Holywood travel to Woodvale and Downpatrick play Bangor a visit.