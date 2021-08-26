Eglinton to host men’s North West senior final

Brigade skipper Andy Britton will be hoping to guide his team past Newbuildings and in next month's North West Senior Cup, where they will face Eglinton.

This year’s women final, which takes place tomorrow night (Friday) at Strabane Cricket Club, sees the league winners Bready against league runners up, Fox Lodge with the game due to start at 5.30pm.

After last year’s men's final was reduced to a T20 game due to Covid restrictions, the union said it was delighted to be able to return to the historic two-day showpiece final on Friday and Saturday, September 10th and 11th, at Eglinton Cricket Club.

Peter McCartney, General Manager, confirmed the arrangements stating: “It’s great that we are able to return to a two-day final again.

“We outlined our plans to clubs back in May that it would be a later final this year in the hope that restrictions would ease and we would have a two-day final in front of big crowds, and we are grateful that is the case. It’s a tradition in the North West that everyone was keen to return to after a shortened final in 2020.

“We will confirm ticket arrangements after this weekend’s game and we consult with both finalists but plans are already in place to accommodate a big crowd. We would like to thank Eglinton for agreeing to host the final at short notice and it’s important to acknowledge the hard work of their dedicated volunteers in preparing not only for this game but also Warriors and Cricket Ireland training sessions.

“Our thanks also to Strabane for hosting the women’s final this Friday and with the growth in the women’s game this year we can expect another big crowd.”