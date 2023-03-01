The dust has barely settled on one of the most remarkable matches in the long history of Test cricket – a thrilling one-run defeat by New Zealand in Wellington – but attention is already turning to the forthcoming visit of the Australians.

The hotly-anticipated series begins at Edgbaston in less than four months, with a revitalised England attempting to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015, and Stokes’ troublesome left knee is already a cause for concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was barely able to bowl in New Zealand, contributing just nine overs across two Tests, and was in visible pain while batting during the dramatic day five run chase at Basin Reserve.

England's Ben Stokes struggled with a knee injury in the Test match against New Zealand.

Stokes’ importance as a totemic leader of the side cannot be overstated – he has overseen 10 wins from 12 games despite this week’s setback – but he has already confirmed he will honour his £1.6million deal with Chennai Super Kings later this month, spending up to eight weeks with the franchise.

McCullum was due to play golf with his fellow Kiwi and current CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on Wednesday, with Stokes’ well-being on the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a tee-time with Flem, so I’ll be talking to him and making sure he looks after the skipper,” said McCullum.

“He sees the big picture, so I’ve no concerns that Ben will be totally looked after. I also believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he’ll be sweet. I don’t have any concerns.

“I don’t think he’s jeopardising it. I know that Chennai set-up, I played for that franchise and it is excellent in looking after the players. They’ve got a very good medical team.

“The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact, I look forward to watching him play in it without the captaincy and having the opportunity to play cricket without worrying about everybody else. When he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign he’ll have the bit between his teeth and I think we’ll be all right.”

McCullum was in chipper mood as he looked back on a drawn two-match series with his home nation, echoing Stokes in his appreciation of the unforgettable conclusion in Wellington in spite of the result.

“I thought it was epic, actually,” he said.

“I know we came out on the wrong side of it – or the losing side of it – but I think there’ll be millions of people – tens of millions – around the world that sat back and enjoyed that Test match. I know we were always going to be judged on our results, but I think we achieved quite a bit throughout the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad