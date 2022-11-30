Approximately 13 to 14 members of the touring party are affected by the illness – which is believed to be a bug or a virus – with around half of them being members of the playing squad, it is understood.

England had tried to mitigate the risk of issues in Pakistan and made additional preparations including hiring their own chef for the tour for the first time, but a number of the squad were still struck down and remained at the hotel instead of taking part in the final optional training session on Wednesday morning.

Discussions have taken place between the relevant governing bodies – the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) – over the issue, with the Test, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, starting a day late being considered as a worst-case scenario contingency plan.

However, a final decision over whether to postpone the match was not expected until Thursday morning as the players continue to be monitored.

England tweeted: “We are in discussions with the PCB regarding the start of the first Test due to a viral infection within our camp.”

Joe Root addressed the media in place of captain Ben Stokes, who was among those to have contracted the illness, but the former captain remained upbeat over the chances of the game going ahead.

“As far as I’m aware, there are a few guys not feeling 100 per cent. I didn’t feel great yesterday but I woke up better today so hopefully it’s just a 24-hour virus and I don’t think it’s food poisoning or Covid or anything like that,” Root told a press conference in Rawalpindi.

“I think it’s just one of those things that we’ve unfortunately picked up as a group – we’ve tried to do absolutely everything. We’ve prepared really well for this game and sometimes life throws things at you but we’ll do everything we can to be right tomorrow and be right and ready to go.”

Mark Wood missed training on Tuesday through illness with other members reporting symptoms later on in the day, although Root said he had experienced symptoms on Tuesday but has since recovered and took part in training on Wednesday morning.

The session was made optional before the illness struck but head coach Brendon McCullum was on hand to put Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Root through their paces in the nets.

Stokes had named his nominal starting XI for the match, including handing a debut to Liam Livingstone and a first Test recall since 2016 for Ben Duckett, but his plans could be forced to change due to the illness.

Root dismissed talk of returning to the captaincy with Stokes currently unwell, while Pope or Jennings could be in line to take up the mantle.