The 31-year-old and his Belmont teammates arrived home on Saturday evening from 10 days in Malaga, where they represented Cricket Ireland at ‘The Champions League of Cricket’ – a competition which started with 31 teams and ended with CI finishing in third.

Having lost two of their opening four matches in Group F it looked like they could be heading for the airport, but instead managed to extend their Spanish stay by an extra week after qualifying for Champions Week following four consecutive victories.

They then won all six of their group games in the final week, earning them two chances to qualify for the tournament decider, but defeats to eventual champions Dreux (France, Qualifier One) and Hornchurch (England, Qualifier Two) resulted in elimination.

Jason van der Merwe with his MVP trophy. Photo credit: European Cricket Network/Diana Oros

No one shone brighter than van der Merwe, who scored 641 runs at an average of 58 and strike-rate exceeding 232 – numbers which meant he was deservedly named MVP.

Used to a spot in the middle order, the former Ireland U19 international was promoted to open the batting alongside Chris Dougherty with destructive success, blasting a quite astonishing 56 sixes and posting a high score of 95*.

Not only did he star with the bat, but van der Merwe was also involved in the most viral moment of the tournament after playing his part in one of the best catches you’ll ever see on a cricket field.

Stretching backwards and falling over the boundary rope, he caught the ball with one hand and somehow managed to throw it to teammate Jacob Mulder who did the rest, which was one of the highlights for van der Merwe from an unforgettable trip.

"It was an unbelievable experience and all the boys enjoyed it,” he said. “We didn't really know what to expect when we got over there but everything about it was perfect. Unfortunately we didn't get the win that we wanted but it was a great experience.

"After the start we had it (finishing third) doesn't really (dampen the experience). We had two wins from four so did well on the last Finals Day to win three games on the bounce to get through to Champions Week.

"We were probably disappointed to have two chances to get through to the final and couldn't win either.

"I was very happy. I didn't expect it obviously but once I got my first score I was feeling comfortable so I was glad to help the team. Doc had a great tournament too and he made my life a lot easier.

"It's (being named MVP) very special, probably more for my family because they are all buzzing. We didn't win the whole thing but at least I got to bring some sort of trophy home. The whole 10 days were fantastic."

The standard of cricket in the NCU has gone through the roof in recent years with international players galore, but van der Merwe was very impressed by the ability on show over the past couple of weeks.

"We were impressed,” he added. “We didn't know what to expect but the batting and bowling were very good - they can hit big sixes and the bowling was quick.

"It was maybe even a bit quicker than what we are used to over here so we didn't expect that. Maybe it didn't look like it on TV but some of those opening bowlers had good wheels on them.

"They are used to playing that format so their batsmen hit sixes from ball one. It took us a while to get used to but the standard was really good."

This season will mark the start of a new chapter for the reigning All-Ireland champions with club legend Nigel Jones, Jacob Mulder and James Cameron-Dow all departing.

John Matchett is now captain and with the likes of Theo van Woerkom, Ed Nuttall and Tyron Koen all arriving ahead of the 2023 campaign while Ross and Mark Adair will play when not on Ireland duty, van der Merwe feels they’ll be able to continue their success.

"Jonesy has been our captain for years now but Matchy did perfectly well over there,” he said. “It might take us a while to get used to but we all back him and know how good he is and how good of a captain he is going to be.