The former Yorkshire bowler appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday and highlighted the abuse he and his family have faced since he blew the whistle on his experiences.

The 31-year-old said: “If I was to look at 13 months on from me opening my heart out, all that’s changed really is that me and my family have been driven out of the country. And that’s a sad element of it.”

Rafiq, who moved with his immediate family to Pakistan last month, recounted incidents of abuse to the committee, including a man defecating outside his parents’ house.

Foemer Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

“I would love to come here and tell you how much cricket has changed, but unfortunately what it feels like is that cricket is very much in denial,” he said.

“There are still a group of people out there who feel like cricket is the victim in this.”

He added: “The way I’ve been attacked and abused, why would you speak out? I’ve got a little hope in the new (ECB) leadership, but it’s very little at the minute.”

The ECB charged a number of individuals in relation to Rafiq’s allegations of abuse in June, along with Yorkshire for the county’s handling of those allegations.

