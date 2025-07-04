Four teams set to battle it out for spot in Gallagher Challenge Cup final

Adam Dennison will have a key role to play for Waringstown this weekend. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Four teams will battle it out for a spot in the Gallagher Challenge Cup showpiece decider on Saturday as Instonians face Lisburn and Woodvale host Waringstown in the semi-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious competition is amongst the priorities at the start of every season for Northern Cricket Union clubs and three of the form sides have made it to the last-four stage while Woodvale will be looking to cause a shock against 27-time champions Waringstown.

Both Instonians and Lisburn have started their respective Premier League campaigns in fine form, sitting first and third respectively, while the latter have also progressed into the Irish Senior Cup semi-finals as they look to take steps towards what could be a memorable campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wallace Park outfit were beaten finalists last season, losing out to Muckamore by seven wickets at Stormont, and haven’t lifted the Challenge Cup crown since they shared the trophy with North Down in 1994.

This current crop of stars, which includes the likes of former India international Faiz Fazal and Ireland star Ross Adair, will be looking to write their names into club history books by ending that 31-year wait.

Only Jason van der Merwe (452) has scored more league runs this season than Fazal (422) while Ryan MacBeth sits joint-top of the wicket charts alongside North Down’s Mickey Copeland on 21.

Instonians have reached four finals since they last won the Challenge Cup in 2012 and, just like Lisburn, they’ll feel this is their time to end a lengthy wait considering the talent at their disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland international Cade Carmichael has taken his game to another level in recent times – his 124* helped lay the platform for an impressive 10-wicket quarter-final win over North Down – while overseas professional Shane Dadswell has enjoyed a fine campaign, scoring 388 runs in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Waringstown enter their semi-final showdown sitting second in the Premier League table and take on Woodvale, who currently occupy bottom spot after winning only one of their opening eight matches.

Greg Thompson’s side celebrated Challenge Cup glory by beating Carrickfergus in a classic two years ago and having been knocked out of the Irish Senior Cup, this competition has taken on extra importance.

They progressed past defending champions Muckamore in the second round after the Moylena outfit were forced to forfeit due to being unable to produce a DLS sheet and defeated Carrick by nine wickets at the last-eight stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson and Ireland international Tom Mayes have starred with the ball this season, collecting 16 league wickets apiece, while Adam Dennison is averaging over 43 with the bat.

For Woodvale, Ruhan Pretorius holds the key – the Northern Knights all-rounder sits third on the Premier League runs chart having scored two centuries this season.

Ludwig Kaestner was the star of the show in their quarter-final triumph over Cliftonville Academy, scoring 112* alongside collecting three wickets and will once again have an important role to play.

There are two Premier League fixtures scheduled for Saturday with CIYMS hosting Templepatrick while CSNI welcome Muckamore to Stormont.