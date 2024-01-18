All Sections
Gaby Lewis scored an unbeaten half-century as Ireland cruised to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their rain-affected first One Day International in Harare.
PA Sport Staff
18th Jan 2024
Rain played a part all day as the game was cut from 46 overs to 44 before heavy rain made it a 21-over shoot-out after Zimbabwe’s innings, and the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern revised target of 109 was chased down with ease by Ireland openers Amy Hunter and Lewis with more than seven overs to spare.

Ireland won the toss and put their opponents in to bat but they failed to impress, having been reduced to 43 for three inside 14 overs when Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly and Freya Sargent struck with early wickets.

Ashley Ndiraya top-scored for the hosts with 47 and tried her best to form partnerships with players down the other end but regular wickets continued to fall, with the score at 115 for six when she was dismissed by Cara Murray’s second wicket.

Sargent took her third and Ireland’s final wicket when she castled Michelle Mavunga as Zimbabwe were all out for 170 before heavy rain poured down again.

The match was reduced to 21 overs and Ireland’s target proved too easy for the opening pair, who were unbeatable in their run chase.

Hunter was unbeaten on 36 and was the perfect partner for Lewis, who smashed 11 fours and one six on her way to 65 not out and her eighth ODI fifty as Ireland sealed a comfortable victory.

