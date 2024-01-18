Gaby Lewis scored an unbeaten half-century as Ireland cruised to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their rain-affected first One Day International in Harare.

Ireland's Gaby Lewis scored an unbeaten half-century as Ireland defeated Zimbabwe

Rain played a part all day as the game was cut from 46 overs to 44 before heavy rain made it a 21-over shoot-out after Zimbabwe’s innings, and the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern revised target of 109 was chased down with ease by Ireland openers Amy Hunter and Lewis with more than seven overs to spare.

Ireland won the toss and put their opponents in to bat but they failed to impress, having been reduced to 43 for three inside 14 overs when Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly and Freya Sargent struck with early wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Ndiraya top-scored for the hosts with 47 and tried her best to form partnerships with players down the other end but regular wickets continued to fall, with the score at 115 for six when she was dismissed by Cara Murray’s second wicket.

Sargent took her third and Ireland’s final wicket when she castled Michelle Mavunga as Zimbabwe were all out for 170 before heavy rain poured down again.

The match was reduced to 21 overs and Ireland’s target proved too easy for the opening pair, who were unbeatable in their run chase.