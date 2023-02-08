The Belmont side won the competition for the fourth time in five seasons in 2022 as Ross Adair blasted a century to help seal a 10-wicket victory over CSNI at The Green.

It will be a new-look CI team that takes to the field with Jacob Mulder (North Down) and influential skipper Nigel Jones (Lisburn) both departing the club over the winter.

They’ve recruited quickly by bringing in Canterbury duo Theo van Woerkom and Ed Nuttall (overseas professional) while all-rounder Tyron Koen has also joined and been included in Simon Johnston’s Northern Knights training squad.

Sponsors Shane Matthews from Gallaher and president of the NCU Brian Walsh joined by members pictured at the draw

Elsewhere in the Challenge Cup draw, North Down – the most successful club in the history of the competition – will begin with a home Round Two clash against newly-promoted Derriaghy.

There are two other all-Premier League affairs with league champions Lisburn travelling to Cliftonville Academy while Woodvale will host last year’s finalists, CSNI.

Waringstown, who are under the leadership of Greg Thompson once again, will be on the road to either Belfast or Armagh.

Full Gallagher Challenge Cup Draw

Round 1 (ties to be played May 6th)

Dundrum vs Saintfield

Belfast vs Armagh

Donacloney Mill vs Templepatrick

Laurelvale vs Muckamore

Round 2 (ties to be played May 27th)

Laurelvale/Muckamore vs Cregagh

Cliftonville Academy vs Lisburn

Instonians vs Ballymena

North Down vs Derriaghy

Donacloney Mill/Templepatrick vs Carrickfergus

Belfast/Armagh vs Waringstown

Woodvale vs CSNI