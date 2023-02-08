Gallagher Challenge Cup draw: Champions CIYMS to start defence against Section One opposition
Reigning Gallagher Challenge Cup champions CIYMS will start their defence of the famous trophy in Round Two away to Dundrum or Saintfield.
The Belmont side won the competition for the fourth time in five seasons in 2022 as Ross Adair blasted a century to help seal a 10-wicket victory over CSNI at The Green.
It will be a new-look CI team that takes to the field with Jacob Mulder (North Down) and influential skipper Nigel Jones (Lisburn) both departing the club over the winter.
They’ve recruited quickly by bringing in Canterbury duo Theo van Woerkom and Ed Nuttall (overseas professional) while all-rounder Tyron Koen has also joined and been included in Simon Johnston’s Northern Knights training squad.
Elsewhere in the Challenge Cup draw, North Down – the most successful club in the history of the competition – will begin with a home Round Two clash against newly-promoted Derriaghy.
There are two other all-Premier League affairs with league champions Lisburn travelling to Cliftonville Academy while Woodvale will host last year’s finalists, CSNI.
Waringstown, who are under the leadership of Greg Thompson once again, will be on the road to either Belfast or Armagh.
Full Gallagher Challenge Cup Draw
Round 1 (ties to be played May 6th)
Dundrum vs Saintfield
Belfast vs Armagh
Donacloney Mill vs Templepatrick
Laurelvale vs Muckamore
Round 2 (ties to be played May 27th)
Laurelvale/Muckamore vs Cregagh
Cliftonville Academy vs Lisburn
Instonians vs Ballymena
North Down vs Derriaghy
Donacloney Mill/Templepatrick vs Carrickfergus
Belfast/Armagh vs Waringstown
Woodvale vs CSNI
Dundrum/Saintfield vs CIYMS