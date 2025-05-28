The formation of a British Olympic cricket team is moving ever closer, with administrators paving the way for an appearance at Los Angeles in 2028.

Cricket is making its return to the Olympic programme for the first time since a solitary appearance in 1900, with six-team T20 tournaments to be held in Pomona, California.

Players from both the England and Scotland teams will be eligible for selection, rather than a fully English team taking up the spot, and there is also an expectation that Northern Ireland-born players will have a route.

Although an all-Ireland team operates under the ICC’s jurisdiction, a memorandum of understanding is being worked on with Cricket Ireland that would allow players such as Paul Stirling and Mark Adair to come under consideration.

Belfast-born Paul Stirling on duty with Ireland. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

England’s current world rankings – second in women’s cricket and third in the men’s game – are likely to secure a British presence in both competitions, but the precise qualification process has yet to announced.

England men’s white-ball captain Harry Brook said: “That would be pretty cool to be able to play in the Olympics and get an Olympic gold medal. But it’s so far away. It’s miles away yet.”

Kit McConnell, sports director for the International Olympic Committee, told the PA news agency this week that the Games’ governing body was keen for “clarity” over how a Team GB spot would be utilised and those details are now starting to emerge.

A new entity called GB Cricket is being founded, with moves afoot to have it recognised formally by both the International Cricket Council and British Olympic Association.