Graham Ford to step down as Ireland head coach in December

Ford was appointed Head Coach in late 2017 initially on a three-year deal, which was extended by three years in 2019, and has been instrumental in overseeing the generational transition of the senior men’s squad, leading the players through its introduction to Test cricket and guiding Ireland to the Men’s T20 World Cup this year.

In addition to the day job, Ford also provided insight and guidance on the restructure of the men’s inter-provincial structure and the regional performance coaching hubs.

He has worked tirelessly in managing the international squad through the challenges of the pandemic, spending countless hours on the road ensuring he could spend quality coaching time with the players during difficult, uncertain, and restrictive circumstances.

Ireland head coach Graham Ford, left, in conversation with Paul Stirling. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

Ford’s decision will see him step down from coaching duties immediately, however, he will go on leave as he sees out his contractual notice period, which will take him into mid-December.

Ireland Men played 102 international matches during Ford’s reign (51 T20Is, 47 ODIs, 3 Tests, and 1 List A match), and while an incredibly determined and competitive coach across all formats, he once cited Ireland’s debut men’s Test match against Pakistan at Malahide as his proudest moment in Irish colours.

Speaking from his home in Dublin, Ford said: “The last four years have been very special for me - I have enjoyed many happy days with a cricket squad made up of very special people. I have also enjoyed watching club cricket and experiencing the passion and club loyalty of many fine cricketing people.

“When compared with the other ICC Full Member nations, Cricket Ireland has faced many handicaps and challenges. Despite this, on several occasions the team has competed impressively with some of the top teams in world cricket and it has been a privilege for me to experience first-hand the character and togetherness of the Irish players.

“However, over a period of time these challenges and handicaps have taken their toll on me. After much consideration and discussion with my family, I realise that this is the right time for me to step away from Cricket Ireland.

“I’d like to end by thanking all the players and the support staff for their impressive attitudes and loyal support during the four years and I look forward to watching them achieve big things in the future.”

Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland Men’s captain, described Ford as ‘one of the best’ coaches he has ever worked with.

“Graham has been one of the best coaches I have ever worked with, and I feel very fortunate that I got to spend four years working with him, not just for the playing development side of my game, but for his incredible support during my captaincy to date,” he said.

“We have had our challenges over the last number of years as a squad, but his consistent positivity has been infectious and his determination to improve the skills of everyone in the squad has brought some of our young cricketers on leaps and bounds.

“I think more important than anything is that Fordy is a brilliant person and one that will be greatly missed in and around the squad, and on behalf of the group of players we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

The senior men’s squad is due to leave for a tour of the USA next month, followed immediately by a white-ball series against the West Indies in January.