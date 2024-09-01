Graham Hume's half-century helps Waringstown secure Premier League title glory while Carrickfergus are relegated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graham Hume’s determined half-century helped Waringstown secure NCU Premier League glory on Saturday as the Villagers celebrated winning their first title since 2021 and a record-extending 32nd in total by beating nearest challengers Woodvale at Ballygomartin Road.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring thriller in Belfast, Woodvale knew they needed four points to keep their hopes of winning a maiden league crown since 1966 alive, which would have completed a remarkable story after finishing ninth last term.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Waringstown enjoyed early success as opposition captain Harry Warke (12) was run out before skipper Greg Thompson (4/31) dismissed Stephen Bunting (14).

The pivotal moment of the Woodvale innings came when Ruhan Pretorius, who has scored over 1,000 runs this season and been the standout star in local cricket, was trapped lbw for just one by James Mitchell (2/22) to leave the hosts sitting on 55/3.

Waringstown celebrate lifting the NCU Premier League title. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

A fifth-wicket partnership of 44 between Carl Robinson (37) and Ronan Restieaux (27) steadied the ship for their side and a late order cameo from Jamie Gibson (27*), which included three sixes, helped drag Woodvale up to 196/9.

The Belfast outfit had early success in their defence as Pretorius bowled in-form Adam Dennision in the third over, but Sam Topping (24), James McCollum (41) and Matthew Halliday (40) all chipped in with important contributions before Ireland international Hume arrived at the crease.

He held his nerve to help guide Waringstown over the line by two wickets, striking seven boundaries in a 71-ball innings, despite watching on as three wickets fell for just eight runs late on, eventually winning with 21 deliveries to spare.

It’s another chapter in Waringstown’s rich history, with 32 league titles now accompanying their 27 Challenge Cup crowns and record six Irish Senior Cup triumphs.

While they celebrated success at the top, Carrickfergus’ relegation fate was also confirmed on Saturday as they lost out by four wickets to CSNI, ending a nine-year spell in the top-flight – nearest rivals CIYMS also defeated Instonians.

The basement battle has been hotly-contested by clubs you’d associate more with competing for silverware than Premier League status – CSNI, CIYMS, Instonians and Carrick have all won major trophies over recent years, while the latter contested an unforgettable Challenge Cup final against Waringstown at Stormont just last season.

Half-centuries from Jake Egan (64) and Alex Haggan (62) helped drag Carrick from 0/2 to 179 all out, but Seb Yeates (57) and Stuart Thompson (39*) ensured there’d be no way out of trouble for the Middle Road outfit.

