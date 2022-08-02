Harry Tector upbeat about Ireland's summer so far

Tector, 22, is without doubt one of the most in-form batters in world cricket at the moment, having struck two centuries and seven half-centuries in his last 11 one-day international innings, and two half-centuries in his last six T20 Internationals – this week he also hit 28*, 58* and 13 in three knocks in the latest Inter-Provincial T20 Festival.

During the week it was also announced that Tector will feature in the inaugural The 6ixty – a T10 franchise tournament in the Caribbean (playing for the Barbados Royals) from 24-28 August 2022 – and the Caribbean Premier League (playing for the Barbados Royals) from 31 August – 30 September 2022.

Speaking from the hotel in Bristol ahead of tomorrow’s first T2O against South Africa, Tector reflected on the home summer to date.

Harry Tector

“It’s been a mixed bag in terms of results, but the way we are playing is certainly improving,” he said.

“I think that’s the main takeaway of the summer so far. The brand of cricket we are playing means that sometimes we will be bowled out for a low score, but that’s what you see with pretty much most international teams.

“I think you must accept that if you’re willing to get those big scores, and thankfully we’re seeing that more and more, that’s what we’re looking to build on, particularly as a batting unit going to a T20 World Cup in October.

"I think we’ve shown that when we stand up to these teams, we are capable of going blow-for-blow with them, and it feels that way within the group.

“We have a good team behind us helping move in this direction - Heinrich [Malan], Eagy [Ryan Eagleson] and Wils [Gary Wilson] as specialist coaches have been getting us to think more about our T20 game. The belief is there that we can beat these big teams, and not to get nervous about any team we play.

"We go out there and want to win, we expect to win, and I guess that’s where it has been a bit disappointing this summer as we have got so close so many times.”

Although the team has not changed much from the side which faced South Africa last year Tector feels it has changed in other ways.

“It’s probably not that different personnel-wise, but it’s certainly different in how we’re trying to play the game and trying to create more clarity around what we’re trying to achieve," he said.

"It’s not just about this week, though, it’s all about building towards the World Cup in October.”

Tector is also looking forward to the Caribbean tournaments which he thinks will provide him with good experience.

“I’m mostly looking forward to playing with some great players in a different environment and in different conditions – and it will be valuable experience to gain before the World Cup,"he said.

"While it’s an amazing opportunity for me to improve my game, I think the more Irish players that can get into these leagues the better, because it can only stand to our benefit to be learning in those different environments.