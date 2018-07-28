Holywood and Downpatrick ready for Lagan Valley Steels T20 final

Tomorrow sees the seventh staging of the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Trophy final as Downpatrick take on Holywood at The Lawn.

This year has the potential to be a thriller as both sides are flying high in their respective league.

Downpatrick have had previous success in T20 cricket – winning this competition on two previous occasions (2012 and 2013).

This year, they have beat Lisburn, and more recently Laurelvale, to book their berth in the final. Marty Gartland has had success with the ball this year, taking four wickets. Their captain, Ross Boultwood, is looking forward to the game and his reflected upon their recent form.

“We are taking a lot of confidence going into Sundays game – especially after the win we had against Holywood earlier in the season,” he said.

“We have a good group of players and have had our best team out most weeks. Sunday will be no exception! We know it’s going to be a tough game against a well drilled side.”

He also paid credit to his team in the build up to the final saying: “All the boys have been working hard in training and are looking forward to a great game on Sunday.”

As for Holywood, they have gone one step further in 2018, having suffered a defeat at the hands of Woodvale in the semi-final stage last year.

This year, Holywood have beaten Cregagh and Bangor en route to the final. Thomas Anderson has been a key figure for his side, having taken five wickets to this point.

Captain, Jordan Wilson, spoke about his team and how they are excited to be in a final.

”We are excited to be there and to be a part of a T20 finals day,” said Wilson. “Our squad for Sunday is as strong as we will get out this season. We have everyone available – the likes of David Kennedy, Kyle Walsh and Mark Adair.”

“Downpatrick have some extremely talented cricketers, with a nice blend of youth and experience. We are looking forward to Sunday so we can test ourselves against one of the best-rounded teams in the league.”