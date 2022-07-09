Ian Butler relishing ‘exciting’ finish for CIYMS

Butler, who arrived in Northern Ireland with his family earlier this year, has extensive experience at international level where he represented New Zealand 53 times across formats but also in the UK, playing for the likes of Gloucestershire, Kent and Northamptonshire while spending 10 summers in the club game.

The 40-year-old has settled in quickly to his new role and alongside first team duties, a large part of his coaching brief is to bring through the next generation of CIYMS stars that can sustain and build on the success they’ve had in recent times.

Having spent seven years at Otago in his homeland alongside Brendon McCullum, the creator of ‘Bazball’ which has seemingly transformed Test cricket in recent months, Butler has a very similar outlook on the sport and how he believes it should be played.

CIYMS captain Nigel Jones. Picture supplied by NCU

He values creating an environment where players can be free to play their natural game without the fear of failure after McCullum and coach Mike Hesson helped transform his own career.

“What people don’t understand is that cricket is an amazing game that we make complicated,” he said.

“If you teach kids how to express themselves, whether that’s hitting the ball hard or bowling fast, if you teach players to show their skills rather than fearing failure I think they go a lot further.

“When you take away the negative thought process about cricket, it’s amazing how you play so much better. I had seven years at Otago where Mike Hesson and Brendon McCullum changed my career.

“I was told I wasn’t good enough to play for my First-Class team Northern Districts anymore and then Otago rang and said I was still good enough to play for New Zealand.

“When people express belief in you and tell you to showcase your skills, it changed my career and I know I can’t change kid’s careers because they haven’t started, but I want to help them progress through their career not looking at the negatives.

“Look at England – they are playing fearless cricket which is working well for them right now.

“Hopefully CI play with that fearlessness for the rest of the year because we have to find a way of believing we can chase Lisburn down.”

It feels that Butler’s philosophy and the squad of players he is working with at CIYMS will be a match made in heaven, with the likes of Ross Adair and John Matchett enabled to throw caution to the wind and they’ve had great success, while Mark Adair – who Butler played club cricket with in Birmingham previously – is one of the most exciting players in the country.

Ross in particular is stamping his authority on most games and undoubtedly putting himself in the minds of international selectors in the process.

“I certainly don’t enjoy throwing to him because it’s life-threatening at times!” said Butler.

“I just love the guys attitude – he plays with no fear and backs his game and I think he’s a phenomenal talent.

“I personally see him as an opener; he doesn’t slog but plays good, hard shots and if you have to bowl to him with a new ball and only two fielders out, it’s a really tough thing to do.

“I would like to see him succeed with Ireland at the top level but all he can do is keep banging down the door with scores.”

CIYMS currently occupy fourth spot in the league, eight points adrift of Lisburn with five matches to play and are one of four teams that sit on 24 points after the split.

Getting a taste of Irish club cricket for the first time, Butler has been mightily impressed by the competitiveness and standard on show.

“I’ve been really pleasantly surprised,” he said.

“I really like 50-over cricket because you need depth across the whole team and there are so many talented players here.

“The good thing about having a smaller pool of players is that if you perform well you get a chance to compete for higher honours.

“The team has already been formed and they have a really good balance, but we have some really talented youngsters coming through and it’s about helping them to develop so they can play Premier League cricket.

“All top-six teams are really strong so it’s going to be a great finish. Nobody would have said at the start of the year that any team would have a lead but Lisburn essentially have a three-game lead and to have five teams chasing them down is going to be a great finish.”

Butler has also quickly got a grasp of just how important the Challenge Cup is to the club, who have won it four times in the past six seasons.

“Our club loves playing in the big occasion,” he added.

“Jonesy always talks about how much we love a must win game and looking at it now, every game for the rest of the season is must win.

“If we drop a league game we are done and it’s the same with the cup competitions – if you lose a game you’re out. It’s a really exciting time of the season to be involved in and I’m looking forward to watching this weekend.”