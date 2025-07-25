Instonians looking to tick off first part of potential silverware hat-trick in Twenty20 Cup final

Ireland international Cade Carmichael has impressed for Instonians this season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Instonians will hope to take the first step towards what could be a silverware hat-trick in Sunday’s Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup final against Cliftonville Academy.

Alongside reaching the competition’s showpiece decider after beating CSNI by eight runs in last month’s semi-final, Nikolai Smith’s side have also booked their spot in the Gallagher Challenge Cup final and are fighting for Premier League honours, currently sitting top, level on points with defending champions Waringstown.

Inst have a number of the Northern Cricket Union’s top seasonal performers in their ranks with the likes of Ireland international Cade Carmichael, Shane Dadswell and Neil Rock all impressing across formats.

Cliftonville Academy have struggled in the Premier League, winning only three of 10 matches, but saved their best form for the Twenty20 Cup, going unbeaten through Group B before defeating CIYMS in the semi-finals.

Overseas professional Abhishek Raut is the competition’s top run-scorer (199) – he struck 103* in a group victory over Templepatrick – and has also impressed in the league, registering 112* in his last outing against the same opposition.

That brought his league tally to 437 – only three players have contributed more with Instonians’ Carmichael (534) top of the list – while Jared Wilson will also have an important part to play on Sunday having collected 10 Twenty20 Cup wickets.

The showpiece decider is being staged at The Lawn, starting at 3pm following the Trophy final between Cregagh and Bangor.

In Saturday’s Premier League schedule, Instonians welcome North Down, who snuck into the top-six despite winning only three matches, to Shaw’s Bridge while main title rivals Waringstown will look to keep applying pressure against Muckamore.

Bottom side Templepatrick will be hoping to relieve relegation fears when they host CSNI at The Cloughan and the other bottom-four fixture sees Cliftonville Academy and Woodvale face off.

Lisburn, who are sitting third, are aiming to pounce on any slip ups from the pair above them in their trip to CIYMS.

A host of other cup competitions are reaching the business end with Armagh II facing BISC II in the Intermediate Cup semi-finals – the winner will take on either Donacloney Mill II or Laurelvale II.