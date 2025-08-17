Instonians remain on course for Premier League glory as Cade Carmichael stars again

Instonians remain on course to celebrate Premier League title glory. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Instonians remain on course to lift their second Premier League title in three seasons after a five-wicket win over Muckamore on Saturday put them on the cusp of silverware success.

With only one match of the 2025 season remaining, Nikolai Smith’s side sit four points ahead of rivals Waringstown and also hold a superior net run-rate, meaning the Shaw’s Bridge outfit have all but secured league glory, if not yet mathematically.

Ireland international Cade Carmichael (106) once again starred for Inst, who were beaten in last weekend’s Challenge Cup final, taking his run tally for the Premier League campaign to 704 – only Woodvale’s Ruhan Pretorius (741) has more.

The 23-year-old currently averages 64 with Saturday’s effort his third century of the season.

Batting first, Muckamore were dismissed for 264 as Neil Brand (114) continued his impressive form, putting on a third-wicket partnership of 117 alongside Jason van der Merwe (54).

Brand, who has been drafted in as a replacement overseas professional by the Moylena club throughout this term, has remarkably scored three centuries in five Premier League appearances, averaging an eye-watering 91.

While Muckamore captain Neil Gill (2/36) picked up the wickets of Rob McKinley and Smith before Neil Rock was caught off the bowling of Sam Magee, that only brought Shane Dadswell (74) to the crease alongside Carmichael.

The destructive South African struck seven sixes during his 45-ball stay in a partnership worth 115 while Andrew White (37*) helped see his side over the line, taking another step towards champion status.

Waringstown ensured the title race will go down to the final day with a 134-run victory over Lisburn at The Lawn.

Fresh off securing Challenge Cup glory, James McCollum (73) once again starred for Greg Thompson’s side while Morgan Topping (52) also made a telling contribution in their total of 280.

The hosts enjoyed a dream start to their defence when Ireland international Tom Mayes dismissed Lisburn talisman Faiz Fazal with the very first ball of the innings and they were never able to recover.

Ben Calitz (47) provided the only real source of resistance as Lisburn were bowled out for 146 with Thompson collecting figures of 4/44.

Elsewhere, CIYMS posted a mammoth 391/8 in a high-scoring encounter against North Down at The Green, ultimately winning out by 58 runs.

Hermann Rolfes (117) and Carson McCullough (101) both registered centuries for CI, who were also propelled on by a free-flowing Chris Dougherty (61) batting at number four.

North Down’s opening duo of Kian Hilton (106) and Mohamed Aahil (75) shared a partnership of 179 as they raced out of the traps while Tyron Koen (48) and Mickey Copeland (40) also impressed for the hosts.

Templepatrick used 10 different bowlers in Saturday’s defeat to CSNI as they looked to enjoy their final Premier League action with relegation fate already confirmed.

Sean Davey (81) top-scored as CSNI posted 273/9 while captain Stuart Thompson (62) also chipped in with an important contribution.

Sandun Weerakkody (61) and Charles Swart (73*) attempted to propel Templepatrick towards a second league win, but they fell short by 33 runs.