Ireland's Amy Hunter. (Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

The 18-year-old Ireland international was named Women’s Player of the Month by the ICC for January.

Hunter’s start to the 2024 schedule has included a superb 101 not out in 66 balls during Ireland’s first ODI meeting with Zimbabwe.

She followed this up in the second clash with 77 not out from 57 balls before 42 in the third during Ireland’s 3-0 win away from home.

A tally of 220 runs over T20Is across January arrived at a strike rate of 144.73.

“It’s an honour to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for January,” said Hunter, who was short-listed alongside Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. “To be on a shortlist alongside two of the world’s best is something that I am immensely proud of.

“It’s been an amazing start to the year, with two convincing series wins against Zimbabwe.

"I am pleased to have been able to contribute to the team’s success and hope to continue to do so.”

Hunter has represented Ireland on 52 occasions following her 2021 debut – with the ODI century against Zimbabwe on her 16th birthday marking a place in the record books as the youngest player ever to achieve the ton-plus landmark.

Her latest century success in the T20I at the same Harare Sports Club venue against Zimbabwe has put Hunter 12th in the list of female players to post 100-plus across both white-ball formats.

The process involves three nominees based on performances from the first to final day in the calendar month, with the shortlist then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

