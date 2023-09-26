Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ireland would have booked their spot in India had they beaten Bangladesh in all three ODIs in the final assignment of the World Cup Super League qualifying tournament, but they lost the series 2-0 in May.

A separate qualifying tournament for those who finished outside the World Cup Super League's top eight was held in Zimbabwe the following month but Ireland disappointingly limped out at the group stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tector, who registered two 50-plus scores in four matches in Bulawayo in June, has moved on from the disappointment but having to watch the World Cup, starting next month, from home will prove difficult.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland's Harry Tector is interviewed during a nets session at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire).

"It's going to be hard to watch at times but I think I've dealt with the fact we'll not be there," he said. "It will be bitterly disappointing to not be there but we didn't deserve to be there - we didn't win enough games in the Super League and then we didn't play well in Zimbabwe. We had our chances. It will be a tough watch but it will be a great tournament. I'm looking forward to seeing who comes out on top."

Tector averages an impressive 50.06 from 39 ODIs, while he is set for his 40th appearance in the format in the last game of England's summer schedule, with Ireland bidding to rebound from their weekend loss.

England went 1-0 up in the Metro Bank series - after last week's washout at Headingley - with a 48-run win at Trent Bridge, where Tector made 39 before a bottom edge off leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed flew high into the air and Will Jacks took an excellent catch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad