Ireland batter Harry Tector expects World Cup will be ‘hard to watch’
Ireland would have booked their spot in India had they beaten Bangladesh in all three ODIs in the final assignment of the World Cup Super League qualifying tournament, but they lost the series 2-0 in May.
A separate qualifying tournament for those who finished outside the World Cup Super League's top eight was held in Zimbabwe the following month but Ireland disappointingly limped out at the group stage.
Tector, who registered two 50-plus scores in four matches in Bulawayo in June, has moved on from the disappointment but having to watch the World Cup, starting next month, from home will prove difficult.
"It's going to be hard to watch at times but I think I've dealt with the fact we'll not be there," he said. "It will be bitterly disappointing to not be there but we didn't deserve to be there - we didn't win enough games in the Super League and then we didn't play well in Zimbabwe. We had our chances. It will be a tough watch but it will be a great tournament. I'm looking forward to seeing who comes out on top."
Tector averages an impressive 50.06 from 39 ODIs, while he is set for his 40th appearance in the format in the last game of England's summer schedule, with Ireland bidding to rebound from their weekend loss.
England went 1-0 up in the Metro Bank series - after last week's washout at Headingley - with a 48-run win at Trent Bridge, where Tector made 39 before a bottom edge off leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed flew high into the air and Will Jacks took an excellent catch.
"I probably would have backed myself trying to hit that for six but it just came off the toe of the bat and went a bit high in the air. It was a good catch in the end," Tector added. "It was disappointing to get in then get out but that's the nature of cricket. The challenge I set myself is how can I put in match-winning performances? Averaging 50 is great but it's not the be all and end all. I'm just trying to get better as a cricketer and put in match-winning performances for Ireland."