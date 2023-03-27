Ireland beaten by Bangladesh in first rain-affected Twenty20 international of series

A hefty rain delay cut the Bangladesh innings short by four balls as they finished on 207 for five and Ireland scrambled to chase a giant target of 104 in eight overs as set by DLS.

Bangladesh’s top order produced a fine display to prop them up with Litton Das scoring 47 and Rony Talukdar smashing 67 off 38 balls before being bowled by Graham Hume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shamim Hossain made a decent cameo with 30 runs, but play was brought to a halt in the final over due to rain, leaving captain Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten on 20 alongside Mehidy Hasan on four.

Paul Stirling is captaining Ireland during their T20 series against Bangladesh

Ross Adair and captain Paul Stirling made a strong start to the Irish chase, scoring 32 from the first two overs but the wickets soon tumbled for the visitors as Adair was swiftly bowled by Hasan Mahmud in the third over.