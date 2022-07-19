Ireland beaten by Pakistan in rain-affected clash

Chasing a Duckworth Lewis-determined target of 97 in a game reduced to 14 overs a side by rain at Bready, the home side, who were beaten heavily by Australia in their opening fixture, managed 83 for six.

Having opted to bat after a delayed start, Pakistan lost opener Iram Javed to Ava Canning’s first legal delivery, but Muneeba Ali and skipper Bismah Maroof had steered the tourists to 32 for one from six overs by the time the weather intervened once again.

Muneeba fell for 29 and Maroof followed for 13 as Laura Delany made her mark to reduce Pakistan to 48 for three after 9.2 overs and although Ayesha Naseem and Nida Dar put on 40 for the fourth wicket, Dar’s departure for 26 saw her side restricted to 92 for five.

Muneeba Ali in action for Pakistan. Pic: Oisin Keniry

Delany finished with two for 25 and Jane Maguire two for 14 to give the batters something to work with.

Openers Gaby Lewis and Rebecca Stokell got Ireland’s response off to the perfect start as they plundered 25 from the first two overs, but after Stokell was bowled by Tuba Hassan for 19, the momentum was lost.