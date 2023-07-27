Having already defeated Italy, Denmark, Austria and Jersey, the extra point added to their tally at the qualifying competition in Scotland was enough to secure a place at the showpiece event.

As would be expected against a host of associate nations, Paul Stirling’s side have largely been dominant throughout the tournament, beating both Denmark and Jersey by nine wickets while they posted a new T20I high total by striking 226 against Austria on Sunday.

After missing out on qualification for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year, skipper Stirling was delighted to achieve their main objective, but Ireland are still be hoping to top the tournament standings when they take on hosts Scotland – who have also navigated their way through – in Friday’s decider.

Ireland have qualified for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup which will be held in the West Indies and USA next June. PIC: Alan Rennie/ICC

"While it's true that we'd rather have achieved qualification on the field today, we're delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for next year's T20 World Cup,” he said. “We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement, and I think we delivered on that front.

"So, we'll celebrate job done, but there is a trophy on the line and we are keen to continue that winning momentum going into the India T20 series next month."

Ireland will host India for three Twenty20 internationals between August 18-23 at Malahide before travelling to England for a three-match ODI series in September.

