A place in the Super 12 stage looked to be disappearing from Ireland's grasp when Campher and Dockrell flipped the match on its head with a match-winning stand of 116 in just 57 deliveries.

Chasing down a stiff target of 177 looked to be off the table at the mid-point of the innings, with the top four back in the pavilion and just 65 on the board, but Campher seized the moment with seven fours and two sixes in a stunning knock of 72 not out.

"It was pretty special, I can't remember as important a partnership as that," said Balbirnie, whose side badly needed the points after kicking off their campaign with defeat by Zimbabwe. "All year we've played pretty good cricket and games we've been out of, we've been throwing punches.

Ireland's Curtis Campher celebrates victory during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match against Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart

“To get over the line with a punch thrown is great. It was a special knock from Curtis and from George as well.

"I'm delighted and hope we can take that momentum into Friday (against the West Indies). We started the tournament pretty disappointingly, it got away from us in the first innings here and at the start of the second, so to drag it back was very important for us."

All-rounder Campher, who famously took four wickets in four balls at the 2021 World Cup, was visibly emotional at the close and battled tears as he revealed he had received "bad news" from home.

He did not wish to elaborate on that but told fans watching back in Ireland: "Thanks for the support, hopefully we'll put a smile on your face a bit longer."

Scotland captain Richie Berrington was staying positive after the setback.