IRELAND: Gary Wilson sets the standard to see off Sussex Sharks

Ireland captain Gary Wilson hit a spectacular 18-ball half-century on the way to a fine T20 victory against Sussex Sharks at Arundel Castle.

The match formed part of the Ed Joyce Testimonial Programme.

A good, tight bowling effort by the Irish unit was followed up by a powerful batting display that featured Wilson bludgeoning three sixes and then a four to finish the innings.

The man of the moment, Joyce, reminded the crowd of his brilliant batting at his prime when he stroked a ball to the boundary, but he fell for nine.

With a target set of 136 for victory, the Irish batsmen set about the task with aplomb - with James Shannon at the top leading the way with 29 runs off 23 balls and Andrew Balbirnie providing good support on 21 off 19.

But it fell to Wilson to bring the innings home in style with his 55 not out coming from just 20 balls.

Ireland now return to Dublin to prepare for this week’s two-match T20I series with India at Malahide on Wednesday and Friday.