Ireland international Mark Adair returns to captain Northern Knights in Munster Reds clash

​Simon Johnston’s men will be looking to build on their opening victory over Leinster Lightning last week where stand-in skipper Neil Rock (87) and Ruhan Pretorius (52) helped propel them up to 316/8 before Matthew Foster (3/26) starred with the ball to secure a comfortable 66-run triumph.

Adair missed that match following his involvement in Ireland’s ODI series against Bangladesh and there is further good news for the Knights with James McCollum recovering from injury to take his spot in the 12-man squad.

McCollum’s return will likely mean Pretorius slots back into the middle order after opening alongside Ross Adair at Sydney Parade and the Woodvale all-rounder is confident the Knights are capable of challenging for silverware this summer.

Mark Adair

"With the core squad we have we are 100% competing to win every trophy, 100% competing to win every single match this year,” said Pretorius. “It's all well and good beating Leinster but that's just a start and we have to now move on from that and go into the next match and show it wasn't just a flash in the pan performance and that we're here to compete for every trophy.

"There are a couple of older guys with a good mixture of younger guys that have matured a bit.

"A lot of the younger guys started off with the Emerging team and are now showing some class, the likes of Cade Carmichael, Morgan Topping, Pebs (Rock) on Tuesday was unbelievable and he's still very young.

"Tom Mayes, Fozzy (Foster) - a lot of these boys have come through the Emerging side but have grown in the last two years and it's definitely a year for us to not stand back because the talent is there."

Pretorius has also made a solid start to the season at club level with Woodvale, scoring 129 runs in three Robinson Services Premier League innings so far, including 80* against former side North Down.

Johnston has formed a well-balanced, talented group and Pretorius believes the clarity that the head coach has given each player about their expected role in the team has set them up for success.

"I've done quite a lot of technical work over the winter and every single player in the Knights squad has too,” he added. “We've been fortunate that a lot of our guys have been in good form with their clubs and also had guys representing Ireland Wolves and things like that.

"I've been over to Lowerhouse (in England) a few times and did well there too.

"The guys know what is needed from them for us to do well this season and Johnty has told everyone that this is our year to do well and win trophies.

"We've got a core blueprint of what every guy needs to do.”

