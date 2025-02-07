Barry McCarthy. (Photo: Cricket Ireland)

Ireland lead Zimbabwe by 76 runs with nine second-innings wickets remaining after the second day of play in their one-off Test in Bulawayo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being bowled out for 260 in the first innings, Ireland limited the hosts to just a seven-run advantage before reaching 83 for one at the close.

Resuming on 72 for one, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals, with Barry McCarthy taking career-best figures of four for 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland looked set for a first-innings lead when Nick Welch’s impressive knock came to an end on 90, leaving Zimbabwe on 200 for nine.

But Blessing Muzarabani and Trevor Gwandu put on 67 for the final wicket before Muzarabani was bowled by Matthew Humphreys for 47.