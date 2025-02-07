Ireland lead Zimbabwe by 76 runs after second day of their one-off Test
After being bowled out for 260 in the first innings, Ireland limited the hosts to just a seven-run advantage before reaching 83 for one at the close.
Resuming on 72 for one, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals, with Barry McCarthy taking career-best figures of four for 75.
Ireland looked set for a first-innings lead when Nick Welch’s impressive knock came to an end on 90, leaving Zimbabwe on 200 for nine.
But Blessing Muzarabani and Trevor Gwandu put on 67 for the final wicket before Muzarabani was bowled by Matthew Humphreys for 47.
Ireland got off to a much better start in their second innings than in their first, with Peter Moor caught behind for 30 but captain Andy Balbirnie unbeaten on 32 at stumps.