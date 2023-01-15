Harry Tector led the fight for Ireland but it wasn't enough to stop Zimbabwe winning the T20 series in Harare. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB)

Zimbabwe’s chase mirrored Ireland’s for large parts, with the scoring rates similar throughout until the death, but a late burst from Ryan Burl and the hosts’ wickets in hand proved decisive.

Defending 141, Barry McCarthy drew first blood, Tadiwanashe Marumani caught in the ring by Andrew Balbirnie after a scratchy start.

After Ireland keept Zimbabwe to 16-1 inside the first four overs, Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine targeted the introduction of Curtis Campher, finding the boundary three times in his first over.

When Ben White’s first over went for 10, it looked as if Zimbabwe might coast home, but Harry Tector brought Ireland back into the game, prising out Kaia for 23.

White struck again soon after, though he had Balbirnie to thank for an outstanding piece of awareness and reaction at slip. Wesley Madhevere, looking for his first boundary, attempted to reverse-sweep and made good contact, but the captain stuck out a hand and pouched the ball.

Tector built up the pressure, his four overs costing just 14, and White cashed in, Tony Munyonga and Ervine both holing out. The latter held the Zimbabwean innings together with a well-made half-century, and his dismissal set the stage for a fascinating contest, 26 needed off three overs with five wickets in hand.

With Burl holding the key, Balbirnie opted to bowl George Dockrell’s left-arm spin for the 18th over. But after a steady start to the over, the No.6 took charge, the target reduced to seven off the last two.

Still there was a twist, McCarthy sending Clive Madande’s leg stump cartwheeling, but Luke Jongwe sealed victory with a six off his first legal delivery to spark joyous Zimbabwean celebrations.

Earlier, Ireland overcame a tough start with the bat to put up a competitive total thanks to a pair of partnerships between Tector and Campher, and Dockrell and Adair.

Ross Adair, Player of the Match in the second T20I, couldn’t repeat his heroics, falling in the first over to Madhevere.

A firm Balbirnie drive brought the first four of the innings in the second over, but Ireland lost two more wickets before their next boundary, slipping to 19-3. Balbirnie, though, was outfoxed by Wellington Masakadza, a full delivery beating the bat as he backed away and crashing into the stumps.

Campher found four off his first ball off an outside edge, and he and Tector proceeded to drag Ireland back into the contest. They scampered well - nine runs came off their first full over together, despite no boundaries being scored - and put away any loose deliveries on offer.

Their partnership totalled 70 before Campher fell, but when Tector and Neil Rock fell in the two following overs, it seemed as if Ireland might subside to a low total despite the fightback.

It was Dockrell and Adair who ensured Ireland batted out their overs, with hard running a feature of their 31-run stand too, containing only a single dot ball. Ireland’s 141-9 felt like a defendable total, but it was Zimbabwe who claimed the win and the spoils.

