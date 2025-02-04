Ireland batter Harry Tector. (Photo: Cricket Ireland)

Harry Tector says he is becoming more used to the format of Test cricket as Ireland face Zimbabwe in Bulawayo starting on Thursday.

After training camps in Spain and Dubai, Ireland’s men’s cricket team have arrived in Zimbabwe for their one-off Test which will also be a tenth Test match for the side.

Tector, 25, who is currently sixth in the ICC Men's ODI batting rankings, played in Ireland Men's first-ever Test win last year against Afghanistan and then in their next Test match last July when they beat Zimbabwe in Stormont, Belfast.

When asked how preparations are going for the Test match, Tector said: "The training camp was very good. We were able to get through a lot and mainly it was about facing bowlers off their full run ups again and sort of getting back into the rhythm of batting - which was great.

"I don't think you ever feel fully comfortable, or I certainly don't, playing any format. But I’m definitely more used to it and becoming more used to it. There’s the flow of it.

"I think the thing you have to adapt to the most particularly as a batter is the concept of time and how much time you have. That's something that I'm looking to improve on. Because with the amount of white ball cricket we play you do feel you have to move the game along.

"But in Test cricket sometimes you can absorb pressure and then there are periods where you can add pressure. So that's probably the thing I'm trying to learn and adapt to quickly.

"It’s hugely important for the development to your game. I think the format gives you so much time to learn on the go, improve and develop different strategies and techniques to different kinds of bowling whether it’s spin, seam or pace. So it's hugely important for the development of my batting."

Tector made his debut for Ireland in 2019 so has anything changed in his game over the last six years?

He responded: "Sometimes I wish I played like 2019 Harry Tector because I didn't really know much. So you have no fears or sometimes scars with the way you play. The more you play the more you sometimes know. So I’m still trying to play with that freedom and fearless approach sometimes.

“But then trying to apply the experience that I've garnered over the last five or six years. I guess the advice I would probably give to someone would be belief. I think the biggest thing for me was believing in myself early on that I was good enough to play at this level even when I probably wasn't.

"I think that really helped me so when I did eventually play I felt like I could succeed at this level and that's not something you can tell everyone. So you've got to believe in yourself."

Tector is expecting challenging conditions in Zimbabwe – including the soaring heat.

"I think this is my fourth or fifth time here, but only my second time playing in Bulawayo so it's hard to really know what they're going to do with the wicket,” he continued.

"We’ll have a good look at the wicket tomorrow and then try and create a game plan around how you think it might go.