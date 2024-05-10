Ireland's Barry McCarthy celebrates after catching out Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the first T20 international at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Ireland secured a first win against Pakistan in 17 years with a five-wicket victory in the first match of their T20 series in Dublin.

Opener Andrew Balbirnie’s superb 77 helped Ireland reach their victory target of 183 for five with one ball to spare.

It was Ireland’s second-ever win against Pakistan – their first since the 2007 World Cup – who had earlier posted 182 for six, with Babar Azam (57) and Saim Ayub (45) top-scoring.

Balbirnie struck two sixes and 10 fours in his 55-ball knock and he was given valuable support by Harry Tector (36 off 27 deliveries) and George Dockrell (24 off 12).

Gareth Delany (10 not out) and Curtis Campher (15 not out) came together for Ireland’s last partnership with their side on 167 for five, needing 17 off eight balls, and they scampered home for the winning run off a leg-bye.

The two sides will meet again at the same Castle Avenue venue in Clontarf on Sunday and next Tuesday.

Ireland forthcoming fixtures are as follows:

T20I Series : May 12 - Ireland v Pakistan (Clontarf, 3pm); May 14 - Ireland v Pakistan (Clontarf, 3pm).

Tri-Series: May 19 - Ireland v Netherlands (Voorburg, 4pm); May 20 - Ireland v Scotland (Voorburg, 5pm); May 23 - Ireland v Scotland (Voorburg, 11am); May 24 - Ireland v Netherlands (Voorburg, 11am).

T20 World Cup: May 31 - Ireland v Sri Lanka (Florida); June 5 - Ireland v India (New York); June 7 – Ireland v Canada (New York); June 14 - Ireland v USA (Florida); May 16 – Ireland v Pakistan (Florida).

Ireland squads are as follows:

T20I Series – Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Tri-Series – Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

