Ireland secure T20 series victory in Zimbabwe with six-wicket win in Harare

Harry Tector and George Dockrell guided Ireland to a 2-1 T20 series success over Zimbabwe with a six-wicket win in Harare.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 10th Dec 2023, 14:57 GMT
The outcome was very much in the balance as Ireland slipped to 37 for four in pursuit of Zimbabwe’s 140 for six.

But Tector (54 not out) and Dockrell (49no) shared an unbroken partnership of 104 from 76 balls as Ireland got home with eight deliveries to spare.

Josh Little, Gareth Delany and Craig Young took two wickets apiece to keep Zimbabwe in check.

Harry Tector helped Ireland to a 2-1 series win against ZimbabweHarry Tector helped Ireland to a 2-1 series win against Zimbabwe
Skipper Ryan Burl top scored with 36 and the hosts took control as Ireland batters Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher were quickly dismissed.

But Tector and Dockrell built their innings superbly and Ireland completed the comeback after losing the series opener.

