Part of a tour which also includes three ODI matches in Sylhet (March 18-23) and three Twenty20s in Chattogram (March 27-31), Ireland will then travel to Dhaka to play in the game’s longest format for the first time in over three years (April 4-8).

Their last Test came during a memorable clash with England at Lords, which ultimately ended in a 143-run defeat, but Irish fans will always remember bowling their hosts out for 85 on the first day with Tim Murtagh collecting figures of 5-13.

Ireland will be returning to the same venue later this year for another Test ahead of England’s home Ashes series against Australia

Andrew Balbirnie is set to captain Ireland in a Test match against Bangladesh in April

The first five-day game after Ireland were granted Full Member status was in Dublin against Pakistan in 2018 while the Men in Green also took on Afghanistan the following year, losing by seven wickets.

“2023 is set to be an incredibly busy year in Irish cricket – and we’re delighted to confirm this tour of Bangladesh,” said High Performance Director, Richard Holdsworth.

“While it is the first tour of its kind that we have undertaken at senior level, the Ireland Wolves toured Bangladesh in early 2021 – that squad featured 10 members of the current senior squad playing in Zimbabwe this month.

“Under the Future Tours Programme we will be playing a great deal of cricket in Asia, so these matches are valuable experiences for our players’ development – as well as an opportunity to get an insight into the team we will be playing in our last World Cup Super League matches in May.

“While the white-ball fixtures will be keenly watched, undoubtedly most interest will be in the Test Match at the backend of the tour.

"Our return to playing Test cricket is very welcome, and it will be the first of a few Tests in 2023. Thanks to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for working with us on putting together a great schedule.”

