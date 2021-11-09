Ireland set to tour the USA next month

Ireland will take on the USA in the two teams’ first-ever multi-format white-ball series, across the Christmas period.

Two T20 internationals and three one-day internationals will be staged at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

Ireland will leave Dublin on December 16 before heading to the Caribbean on December 31 for their series against the West Indies.

Kevin O’Brien in action for Ireland against USA back in 2015

“The progress of USA Cricket has been commendable over recent years,” said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.