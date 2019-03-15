Ireland struggle against Afghanistan

After bowling Ireland out for 172 in 60 overs, Afghanistan reached 90-2 in reply on day one of the one-off Test between five-day cricket’s newest sides, Afghanistan and Ireland.

After a sprightly start by Ireland, Afghanistan’s bowlers ripped through the tourist’s top order, who collapsed dramatically to 85-9 before an epic tenth-wicket partnership from Tim Murtagh (54 from 75 balls) and George Dockrell (39 from 100 balls) lifted the hosts to 172 against all odds.

Afghanistan quick Yamin Ahmadzai (3-41) and spin trio Rashid Khan (2-20), Mohammad Nabi (3-36) and Waqar Salamkheil (2-35) caused the Irish all sorts of problems, with Rashid conceding a measly 1.66 runs per over.

Afghanistan trail by 82 runs with eight wickets remaining in their first innings.

And Ireland’s Tim Murtagh was happy with the way they stuck to her task.

“The day started pretty well and then we lost our way on the middle of the session and then had to do a rebuilding job.

“And I thought we recovered well.”