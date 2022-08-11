Ireland take control of series with another win in Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afghanistan struggled to flourish with the bat after winning the toss on the same Belfast pitch used for Tuesday’s opener.

Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored with 36 from 42 balls, but wickets fell at regular intervals to slow the run rate.

Four Ireland bowlers – Josh Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany – all took two wickets apiece as Afghanistan reached 122 for eight from their 20 overs.

Josh Little bowls for Ireland. (Picture credit: Sportsfile)

Ireland lost opener Paul Stirling in the third over with only seven runs on the board, but victory foundations were built by skipper Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker.

The pair shared 65 for the second wicket, with Balbirnie making 46 from 36 balls and Tucker 27 from 28 deliveries.

Mohammad Nabi took two for 15 as Afghanistan fought their way back into the contest.