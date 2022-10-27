Ireland have been the surprise package at the T20 World Cup, eliminating two-time champions the West Indies to get beyond the first round of this tournament for the first time since 2009.

The second-lowest ranked team remaining in the competition have now blown their Super 12s group wide open, bouncing back from their Sri Lanka defeat to beat England in a rain-affected game on Wednesday.

Ireland are used to causing upsets on the global stage but Malan hopes facing top-tier teams on a more regular basis can lead to these results becoming more frequent and less of a shock.

Ireland's Twenty20 World Cup campaign has produced a number of memorable moments for players and fan

Ireland have had T20 series against India, New Zealand and South Africa in recent months and – while they lost all seven matches – the chance to test themselves has been an important learning curve.

Malan told the PA news agency in advance of facing Afghanistan: “The more we play big games and the more we play consistent cricket at big levels, we’ll get better at it.

“That’s our challenge: to be consistent, I’ve said this since I’ve been appointed.

"The end goal is to be consistent across formats.

“There’s a fair few challenging aspects.

"But that’s hopefully what I can bring to the table and hopefully we can create some consistency over a period of time.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Ireland have little time to bask on their latest triumph over their near-neighbours – 11 years on from their seminal 50-over World Cup win at Bangalore – as they take on Afghanistan at the MCG on Friday.

Asked for his targets for the rest of the tournament, Malan replied: “We want to try and win.

"That’s the nature of the beast.

"But that’s the outcome part of it.