Having won both of their first matches in Group B, Ireland knew victory would secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Vanuatu, meanwhile, had stunned Zimbabwe with a six-wicket victory in their first game before a 100-run defeat to the Netherlands.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field first, limiting Vanuatu to 88 for nine from their 20 overs as Eimear Richardson took three for eight and Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany struck twice.

Ireland's Eimear Richardson

Ava Canning picked up the opening wicket, bowling Rachel Andrew for 7.

Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis made light work of the small chase, sharing an opening stand of 82 inside 12 overs.

The pair of Valenta Langiatu and Nasimana Navaika frustrated the Irish bowlers until Kelly bowled the former for a well-made 27 from 31 balls.

Richardson soon accounted for both Navaika (19) and Alvina Chilian as Vanuatu moved from 58-1 to 64-3 in just 16 deliveries.

Hunter (34) and Lewis made light work of that total, with the latter passing 2,000 T20I runs for her country in the process of their march to victory.

Lewis eventually departed for 40 but, with just seven runs required at the time, it had no bearing on the result.

Ireland's final game in Group B is on Friday against the Netherlands at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.