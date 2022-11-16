Neither the men’s or women’s team have previously come out on top in a bilateral series on the sub-continent, but Laura Delany’s side bucked the trend in style as they claimed the decider by 34 runs.

Their landmark success was built around a 110-run opening stand between Amy Hunter (40) and Gaby Lewis (71), with the duo laying the foundations for a first-innings total of 167 for four.

Lewis struck 11 fours and one six in her ninth T20 half-century, with Hunter playing the perfect foil and Orla Prendergast adding 37 from number three.

"I think to just go out and be as positive as we can," Lewis said.

"Having me and Amy [Hunter] up the top and then Orla [Prendergast] as well for the rest of our batting order, I think we're very top-heavy and we can really take on the game.

"When it comes off it comes off and we just trust in the process of that, it's come really good in this series."

The home side were bowled out for 133 with seven balls of the reply unused, as Javeria Khan’s 50 at the top of the order went unsupported.

Gaby Lewis was in excellent form as Ireland Women claimed a historic series vicrory over Pakistan. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jane Maguire made an early breakthrough with the new ball and returned to end Khan’s resistance, as Arlene Kelly and Delany scooped up three cheap wickets apiece to shut things down.