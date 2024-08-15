Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ireland’s Gaby Lewis says the team is “buzzing” ahead of Friday’s ODI series against Sri Lanka at Stormont.

​Lewis produced a record-breaking performance as Ireland beat Sri Lanka by seven runs to draw a two-match T20 series in Dublin 1-1.

Opening batter Lewis was run out for 119 – the highest score by an Ireland player in women’s T20 cricket that surpassed her previous best of 105 against Germany three years ago.

It was Ireland’s first victory over Sri Lanka as Lewis earned her first century against an International Cricket Council (ICC) full member team.

Ireland opener Gaby Lewis will captain the side against Sri Lanka at Stormont

Lewis is now relishing the chance to face the same opponents in the first of three matches in Belfast.

She said: “After the win on Tuesday we're all absolutely buzzing.

“After a loss in the first match and then bouncing back the mood is great – it’s brilliant.

“They have a lot of spinners but we’ve had a really good prep coming into this series. We have plans, we’re ready to go and I back us as a team,” added the Ireland opener, who struck 17 fours and two sixes on Tuesday.

“In the last year or two I’ve preferred the longer format; you don’t have to be as attacking, I can trust my natural instincts a bit more as opposed to being premeditated and perhaps thinking ahead of the bowler.

“For this series I’m quite excited to spend as much time at the crease as I can and let my natural instincts take over.”