Irish Senior Cup and National Cup second round draws released with one all-NCU clash

In the only all-NCU Irish Senior Cup encounter, Instonians will host 2022 finalists Lisburn after their convincing 123-run weekend victory over Malahide.

Reigning champions CIYMS are on the road to Leinster, who defeated CSNI by six runs in the first round, while six-time champions Waringstown will welcome Clontarf to The Lawn.

North Down have also been drawn at home to Phoenix following their 10-wicket first round victory and Carrickfergus will host The Hills if they can get past Donemana this Sunday in their rearranged first round tie that was abandoned after one innings on Saturday.

CIYMS are the reigning Irish Senior Cup champions

Ireland’s Test match at Lord’s against England is set to hamper many squads with North Down missing three players – Tom Mayes, Paul Stirling and Craig Young – while James McCollum and Graham Hume will both be absent from Waringstown’s team.

CIYMS all-rounder Mark Adair will also be in London alongside National Men’s Selector, Andrew White, who starred for Instonians by picking up figures of 4/22 at Malahide.

In the National Cup, Muckamore have been rewarded for beating Wexford Wanderers with a home tie against North Kildare, Derriaghy will host Burndennett and Cliftonville Academy face one of Athlone or Glendermott at the Castle Grounds.

Cregagh haven’t been quite so fortunate with an approximate eight-hour round trip to either Limerick or County Galway awaiting.

Full Irish Senior Cup Second Round Draw (ties to be played Sunday, June 4): Instonians v Lisburn, Railway Union v Balbriggan, Cork County/Ardmore v Pembroke, Carrickfergus/Donemana v The Hills, Leinster v CIYMS, YMCA v Merrion, Waringstown v Clontarf, North Down v Phoenix.