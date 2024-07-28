Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie admits it’s “very special” to have created a piece of history by winning their first-ever Test match on home soil after overcoming adversity to defeat Zimbabwe by four wickets at Stormont.

Northern Ireland became the 23rd nation to host cricket’s longest format and Ireland marked the occasion in fine style, backing up their maiden Test victory over Afghanistan earlier this year, but it wasn’t without its challenges.

Balbirnie’s side had fallen to 21/5 in their second innings on Saturday evening as they chased 158 for victory, but a new Irish record sixth-wicket partnership between Lorcan Tucker (56) and Player of the Match Andy McBrine (55*) steadied the ship before local favourite Mark Adair (24*) finished off the job with a boundary as the hosts sealed glory with over one day to spare.

Despite the batting setback, Balbirnie says Ireland always had belief they’d get over the line and hailed the contributions of Tucker and McBrine.

Ireland's Andy McBrine celebrates his fifty during today's game at Stormont, Belfast. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"We did believe and we emphasised that in the changing room last night...we arguably had our best two Test batters at the crease and we knew in the mornings over the last three days that it's a nice time to bat with not much in the wicket and a heavy roller,” he said. “Conditions were obviously great and that partnership was special...to nullify the threat in the first hour and then carry it on as they did was great. It was fitting that Mark as the hometown boy finished it off.

"There was no qualification or anything on the line for this game but you can see how much it means. The ebbs and flows are just so unique to this sport and we love playing it as a team.

"It's entertaining...you can't watch sometimes and last night was certainly one of those occasions. We're just thrilled that we worked hard to get ourselves back into the game a couple of times when we were out and we deserved it in the end."

Ireland celebrated maiden Test success in just their eighth match – a feat which came faster than powerhouses of world cricket like India and New Zealand – but this one was extra special to Balbirnie’s men with an array of family and friends present at Stormont.

"It was a really enjoyable Test,” he added. “Credit to Phil (McCormick, groundsman) for the wicket he produced and everyone here at Stormont created a great atmosphere.