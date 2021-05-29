Jacob Mulder in sensational return to CIYMS

Mulder - who represented Ireland 14 times across formats - has been one of the best performers in the local game in recent years.

The leg-spinner picked up a Union-high 47 wickets during the 2019 campaign as CIYMS won the Premier League, Challenge Cup, Twenty20 Cup and All-Ireland Twenty20 Cup in a memorable campaign for the Belmont outfit.

He also helped them collect the LVS Twenty20 Cup last season but left for his homeland of Australia during the winter and hadn’t intended to return to Northern Ireland for the current campaign.

Jacob Mulder is back at CIYMS.

The 25-year-old is now back in the squad, making his first appearance on Friday evening against Carrickfergus and will take on Waringstown in the final Twenty20 Cup round robin game at The Lawn on Saturday.

With Australia placed on the green list of countries when it comes to travelling into Northern Ireland on Monday, it meant Mulder didn’t have to quarantine for two weeks and allowed him to get immediately back into action.

His arrival helps boost a CIYMS side that will be without Murray Commins for the season due to visa issues and Mark Adair, who will miss next weekend’s semi-final and potential final due to his involvement in Ireland’s series against the Netherlands.

It’ll be a massive boost to all at the club to have Mulder back.

