Waringstown are preparing for another Irish Senior Cup showdown against Pembroke tomorrow. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Waringstown head coach James Cameron-Dow has highlighted the importance of momentum as the Villagers look to challenge on all fronts once again this season.

The Lawn outfit face another crucial weekend with today’s Premier League visit of reigning champions Instonians followed by welcoming Pembroke tomorrow in an Irish Senior Cup second round showdown.

Waringstown have won the competition six times – more than any other club in the tournament’s history – and narrowly defeated Dublin-based Pembroke by seven runs on their way to the final last season, where they were ultimately beaten by Leinster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow’s clash is also a repeat of the 2019 final when Pembroke won by 135 runs, but this time they’ll be without the likes of Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Barry McCarthy and Josh Little, who are all representing Ireland at the Twenty20 World Cup. Waringstown’s Graham Hume is also at the tournament.

Greg Thompson’s side currently sit top of their LVS T20 Cup group having gone unbeaten through three matches and have progressed to the Gallagher Challenge Cup quarter-finals before getting their Irish Senior Cup campaign underway having received a first round bye.

"It has gone alright so far,” Cameron-Dow told the NCU’s media channel. “It hasn't been perfect...we've had a couple of disruptions with players and haven't quite found our momentum and blueprint to how we want to go about the season just yet, but we certainly haven't been too far off the mark.

"We've got a couple of good wins and are sitting pretty in all competitions so we're happy enough at the minute and are looking to keep building.

"It (Pembroke match) was a very good, heated game last year and it'll probably be the same again this time. Hopefully we come out on top and it's a good game of cricket."

Waringstown were beaten in the Premier League last Sunday by Woodvale, who are the surprise early leaders after winning four consecutive matches having finished ninth last term.

The pair have been drawn against each other in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals at Ballygomartin Road next weekend and Cameron-Dow is looking forward to the challenge.

"Woodvale are probably the in-form team at the moment and certainly have momentum,” he added. “They're playing really good cricket and came out on top at our place.

"The quarter-final is taking place at their ground and it's certainly going to be a tough challenge for us. Hopefully by then we can build a bit of momentum and it should be a cracking game of cricket.

"As long as you're in all the competitions good things can come and we're trying to make sure we stay in every competition. It's all about building momentum and peaking at the right times, so if you're in all competitions you can do that. As soon as you're out it can become a long season so hopefully we can keep getting better and better."

Elsewhere, there are two all-NCU Irish Senior Cup second round clashes with CSNI hosting Instonians while CIYMS welcome Muckamore in a repeat of their Challenge Cup meeting earlier this month. North Down are also in action as they travel to Balbriggan.