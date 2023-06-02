News you can trust since 1737
​Double centurion Ollie Pope was delighted with his "special" innings and played down concerns over England's under-cooked middle-order after they closed in on victory against Ireland.
By George Sessions, PA
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 00:09 BST- 2 min read

Pope smashed 22 boundaries and three sixes in a sparkling knock of 205 from 208 balls and shared a 252-run partnership for the second wicket with opener Ben Duckett, who hit a superb 182 on day two at Lord's.

Pope's double century was the quickest ever registered in a Test match in England but his dismissal after tea brought about an early declaration from Ben Stokes with England on 524 for four, holding a lead of 352.

Ireland look destined to suffer an innings defeat in this one-off Test despite closing on 97 for three, meaning Harry Brook, Stokes and Jonny Bairstow would go into the Ashes opener on June 16 with minimal time at the crease.

Ireland's James McCollum suffered an injury during day two of the first LV= Insurance Test match at Lord'sIreland's James McCollum suffered an injury during day two of the first LV= Insurance Test match at Lord's
Ireland's James McCollum suffered an injury during day two of the first LV= Insurance Test match at Lord's
But Pope countered: "What we're about as a side is entertaining.

"So we wanted to let the crowd watch us have a whack for a few overs and then watch us with the new ball.

"That's what a full crowd at Lord's probably wants to see as well so that was partially why we did that (declaration).

"I guess Jonny didn't bat but he's played a lot of county cricket.

"The way cricket is now, there is not always that feeling of you need a load of innings before a series.

"Jonny is in a really good place, his batting is in a really good place and you want to just be as fresh and confident as you can.

"Hopefully all the boys are feeling like that."

Ireland face an uphill battle to take only their seventh Test into a fourth day and batting coach Gary Wilson was unsure if opener James McCollum would bat again after he twisted his ankle and retired hurt.

Wilson said: "He has gone to hospital for scans and we don't have a further update.

"I went to see him in the ambulance and he was very keen to go on, felt like he was in good touch, so he's very disappointed, but he might be back tomorrow.

"We don't know yet."

Pope was more than happy to get some time in the middle himself before the battle with Australia begins at Edgbaston and especially at Lords, where he had only passed 50 once in seven previous Test innings.

Reflecting on going on the honours board, he admitted: "It's very special.”

